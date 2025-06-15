'All out to win' - Inside the camp as Chelsea stars eye Club World Cup glory

Chelsea are gearing up for their 2025 Club World Cup opener against LAFC and Enzo Maresca's side have one thing on their mind - to win the competition.

After a successful 2024/25 season in the Premier League and Europe, which saw Chelsea clinch fourth place finish to secure Champions League qualification, as well as winning the Conference League, the Blues are aiming for more success over the next month at the Club World Cup.

They are currently based in Philadelphia as they prepare for their three group stage fixtures against LAFC, Flamengo and ES Tunis in Group D. Chelsea begin against LAFC in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.

Chelsea have named a 28-man squad for the Club World Cup so far, which has also seen summer arrival Kendry Paez, who is expected to join RC Strasbourg on loan, train with the group in the United States despite not being registered for the competition.

Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr have all been included and are set to make their debuts this month.

Romeo with the new lads, Mamadou and Dario, on the way to the US! 🇺🇸🔵



With Chelsea tasting success only a few weeks ago in Poland after winning the Conference League, trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez have all shared the same mentality - continuing the streak of silverware.

PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are among the big hitters at the Club World Cup - a chance for Chelsea to compete against the 'big boys' should they progress into the latter stages of the knockouts.

“There's obviously a lot of strong teams in the competition, (Paris Saint-Germain) being one of them, Champions League winners, and then you've got other huge clubs at the competition as well," Tosin told FIFA. "It's tournament football, so you never know what can happen."

Tosin tasted success in his first year at Chelsea - now he's eyeing more. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Romeo Lavia echoed Tosin's sentiment, adding: "We're just all competitors, so we want to go and win and make history, because it's not something that happens all the time."

Chelsea are known for winning big matches. Now, this time under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership, they get their chance to perform on the global stage. It's in their own hands to impress and deliver.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is fully aware of what is at stake over the next month at the Club World Cup, stressing the importance of the competition and what it would mean if Chelsea were able to go all the way.

"It’s a really important competition, especially as it’s a global one," Fernandez told FIFA when previewing this summer's tournament. "The world will be watching, and we’ll try to perform to the best of our ability. It’s almost the end of the season for us, so we’ll be looking for one last push and going all out to win the title, which would be a huge deal for the club."

The Chelsea dressing room is united. They all have one shared goal. The time for talking is almost over. It's now time to deliver.