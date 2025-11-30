Badiashile, Essugo, Estevao, Palmer: All the Chelsea team news for Arsenal clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been boosted by some key returns as they face Arsenal in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca's side have the chance to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points when they host the Gunners in west London on Sunday afternoon.

They head into the London derby in fine form and confident mood after their 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea have had their share of injury problems this season. Levi Colwill remains sidelined for the majority of the campaign, while Cole Palmer has been missing since September with a groin problem and, more recently, a fractured toe.

But Maresca received a huge boost this week when Palmer returned to team training. Ahead of facing Arsenal, the Chelsea head coach confirmed the England international is ready to both play and start against Mikel Arteta's side.



Estevao, who shined once again against Barcelona, and Palmer will be pushing to start together, and Maresca admitted he will consider playing the pair against Arsenal. Estevao will be eager to retain his place in the starting XI after 90 minutes in midweek.

"They can play together," confirmed Maresca. "It depends on which team, it depends a little bit on the game plan, but for sure they are excited. The fans are excited to watch both together. We are also excited, thinking that at the end we need always a balance between the two phases."

Benoit Badiashile played 45 minutes against Burnley last week after returning from a muscle injury. He was an unused substitute against Barcelona, with Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah being given the nod.

He will be pushing for a starting role against Arsenal, but Fofana and Chalobah will be desperate to continue their partnership after the impressive display in Europe.

Although he won't be available, Dario Essugo offered Chelsea another boost in midfield. He returned to training this week and will hope to be fit enough to return to selection contention before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia continues to be sidelined.

Maresca has decisions to make against Arsenal, particularly whether he brings Palmer straight back into the starting fold.