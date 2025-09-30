Caicedo, Andrey, Joao Pedro: Chelsea team news vs Benfica as Maresca eyes Champions League win

Several Chelsea players are being monitored ahead of Enzo Maresca's final selection choice for their Champions League clash against Benfica.

Tuesday night sees Jose Mourinho return to Stamford Bridge with Benfica to face Chelsea, who are looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as claim their first win in Europe this season.

Maresca is yet to win in the Champions League this season after defeat to Bayern Munich in matchday one, and a perfect chance awaits against the Portuguese side.

However, Chelsea will have to do it without Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, who are all sidelined.

It will mean Maresca will require his other key players to step up in their absences to deliver a positive performance and result for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

But Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of several players, including Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro. Caicedo and Pedro were spotted in Monday's training session, although Maresca confirmed the trio were to be assessed.

"We need to maintain levels for sure because the Champions League requires high levels," said Maresca on Monday ahead of the match. "As you said in this moment we have unfortunately many players out for injury.

"This afternoon (Monday) we're going to assess Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos. They are all players unfortunately for us with some small problems. So we'll see if tomorrow (Tuesday) they're going to be available. But we are for sure in this moment we have injuries but we have a squad enough in this moment to try to replace the injuries we have."

One player who will be looking for minutes is teenager Estevao Willian, who has impressed since his transfer from Palmeiras was completed in the summer. Although he is yet to score for Chelsea, Maresca offered glowing praise to the Brazilian.

"He's doing very good, he's doing very well," added the Chelsea head coach. "It's not easy. We said already for a 17-18 year-old player to arrive here in Europe with a big club like Chelsea and show immediately the quality that he has.

"We are very happy with him. He's a very good boy. It's what we need also in terms of energy. But for sure he can play in the five positions, attacking positions."

Maresca faces a number of selection decisions ahead of their Premier League meeting with Liverpool this weekend. The Blues must find the right balance between fielding a side capable of getting a result and managing player workloads to avoid any further injury setbacks

