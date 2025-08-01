Chelsea's 2025/26 third kit leaked as expected released date revealed

The 2025/26 Chelsea third kit has been leaked ahead of its expected launch this summer.

Chelsea have already unveiled their home and away kits for the upcoming kits, which they have worn during their Club World Cup triumph in the United States over the past month.

Head coach Enzo Maresca's side have already created fond memories in the two strips this summer, and will be looking to create more memorable moments in the third kit, which is usually worn in the cup competitions - Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup.

As leaked by Footy Headlines, the 2025/26 Chelsea third kit design has emerged ahead of its official release.

The kid is predominantly black, combined with silver logos and silver/blue applications. It also features a retro logo, similar to the club's crest between the period of 1986 and 2005.

When is the 2025/26 Chelsea third kit expected to launch?

As reported by Footy Headlines, it will be available to purchase from August 2025.

Chelsea are yet to agree and confirm a front-of-sponsor shirt deal for the 2025/26 campaign and beyond despite negotiations with at least eight companies. With all three kits soon to be available, the Blues will be keen to strike an agreement sooner rather than later.

Two games await on August 8 and 10 against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, respectively, to conclude Chelsea's pre-season, before welcoming Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on August 17 for matchday one of the new Premier League season.

