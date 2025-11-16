Chelsea handed Jamie Gittens boost amid fresh England fitness update

An update on the fitness of Chelsea attacker Jamie Gittens has been provided after he was substituted whilst on England Under-21s duty.

The 21-year-old was forced off during England's 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday night, which saw fellow Chelsea teammate Tyrique George find the net.

Gittens was replaced by Fulham's Josh King in the 61st minute after being unable to shake off a challenge from Ireland's James McManus minutes earlier.

As mentioned during commentary, Gittens headed straight down the tunnel, sparking concern over the extent of the potential problem.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have already had their fair share of injury problems to contend with this season, which sees Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer currently sidelined.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has seen both Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto withdraw from international duty for Argentina and Portugal, respectively, to allow them to recover from their problems.

Amidst concerns over Gittens, Chelsea's fears have been alleviated after the latest update, as provided by SunSport.

On Saturday morning after the victory, Gittens reported no issues with his knock and he is set to travel out, as expected, with the rest of the squad for their European qualifiers away to Slovakia on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea will be relieved given their congested fixture scheduled heading into the festive period. Maresca's side face Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal to conclude November, and Gittens will no doubt be called upon by the head coach.

It's been a successful international break for Chelsea, who have welcomed back Benoit Badiashile back to training at Cobham.

Along with George, Estevao netted for country after a superb finish for Brazil in a 2-0 win over Senegal on Saturday afternoon. Marc Guiu also scored for Spain Under-21s during their 7-0 victory against San Marino.

Chelsea will be watching all of their internationals with a keen eye over the next couple of days, with the main hope of everyone coming through unscathed and returning to Cobham fully fit.

