Why Pedro Neto will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash vs Brentford after Spurs decision
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will be without Pedro Neto for their Premier League clash against Brentford.
The 24-year-old has started five of Chelsea's last seven Premier League games after becoming a preferred choice under Maresca since his £54m transfer from Wolves in the summer.
Neto has made 17 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, contributing to six goals (three goals and three assists).
However, the Portugal international has been walking a tightrope in recent matches in the league after racking up four yellow cards, leaving him just one further booking away from a one-game suspension.
Neto reached the threshold of five bookings moments before being substituted during their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, which will see him miss Chelsea's home match against Brentford this Sunday.
As a result, Neto will next be available for Chelsea in the league against Everton at Goodison Park on December 22, their final match before Christmas.
After playing 86 minutes against Spurs, Maresca will have a decision to make with Neto for their Conference League trip to Almaty to face Astana on Thursday night. With an eight-hour flight awaiting the Blues before they touchdown in below freezing temperatures, Neto may be called upon due to Maresca having one eye on Sunday's London derby.
Both Neto and Jadon Sancho, who is likely to earn a rest in midweek, were both lauded by Maresca following the win over Spurs.
"(Jadon's) performance and Pedro Neto, on and off the ball was very good," said Maresca. "Off the ball, they were running, following Udogie and defensively they were very good. This is what we need."
It will hand Neto a clean slate on his return against Everton, with his threshold now increasing to 10 yellow cards for a two-match ban for the attacker to adhere to.
Fortunately for Maresca, attacking depth is not one of Chelsea's issues. Noni Madueke is likely to come in for Neto, with Mykhailo Mudryk also another option out wide.