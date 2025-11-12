Chelsea are unlikely to give Cardiff City permission to play their on-loan attacker Omari Kellyman in the upcoming Carabao Cup clash, according to reports.

The Blues will visit Cardiff City Stadium for a Carabao Cup quarter-final match on December 16.

While it is not the standard for on-loan players to play against their parent clubs in British football, clubs still could grant these players written permission to play in such cases.

This happened to Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, who were allowed to play for Derby County against Chelsea in 2018.

IMAGO / News Images

According to BBC Sport, Cardiff City have tried to ask Chelsea for similar permission for Kellyman via a "tentative verbal request" but have not received any written response.

The report adds that both clubs continue to have a positive working relationship and share an understanding that the norm is not to allow loanees to play against their parent clubs.

Kellyman had corrective surgery on persistent hamstring problems back in March, and he accepted the move to the League One side on a season-long loan to kick-start his career.

The 20-year-old has stayed relatively healthy since, albeit still being carefully managed by the Welsh club, and has made 11 appearances for them this season across all competitions.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

He scored his first senior goal in Cardiff's 2-1 win over Reading last month.

BBC Sport also mentions that both Chelsea and Cardiff are pleased with Kellyman's progress during his loan spell so far, especially after such a tough battle with hamstring injuries.

Cardiff beat Swindon Town, Cheltenham, Burnley, and Wrexham to reach the quarter-finals, while Chelsea only had to take down Lincoln City and Wolves.

