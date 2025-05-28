Confirmed: What kit Chelsea will wear in 2025 Conference League final vs Real Betis
UEFA have confirmed what kits Real Betis and Chelsea will be wearing for Wednesday's 2025 Conference League final.
It has been a long Conference League campaign for Enzo Maresca's side. It started all the way back in August last year when they began against Servette in the play-off round.
Since then, Chelsea claimed maximum points - six wins from six - in the league phase, beating Gent, Panathinaikos, Noah, Heidenheim, Astana and Shamrock Rovers to progress into the knockout stages.
Now they face a Real Betis side, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, who Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has labelled as his “professional Dad” following their time spent together.
Chelsea are favourites to clinch glory on Wednesday night in Poland, and both sides will be backed by at least 12,500 fans inside the Stadion Wroclaw.
Ahead of Wednesday’s final, UEFA have confirmed the strips both clubs will be wearing.
What colours will Real Betis be wearing against Chelsea?
As the home side, Real Betis will be sporting their green and white home kit against Chelsea.
What colours will Chelsea be wearing against Real Betis?
Despite being the away side, Chelsea will be in their blue home kit in Poland. This is permitted due to their being no colour clashes.
READ MORE: Enzo Maresca names first Chelsea player to start Conference League final vs Real Betis
READ MORE: Real Betis vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League final?
READ MORE: Enzo Maresca pens emotional Chelsea message after securing Champions League qualification