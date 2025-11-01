Enzo Maresca delivers Tottenham & Thomas Frank verdict as Chelsea set piece plans revealed

Enzo Maresca has offered his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Frank ahead of Chelsea's trip to north London on Saturday evening.

Chelsea are looking to claim a fifth consecutive victory against Spurs in the Premier League, as they aim to put their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland last weekend firmly behind them.

They got back to winning ways during the week, progressing into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 4-3 win over Wolves at Molineux.

For their opponents, Tottenham, they were beaten by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, and Frank will be hoping to claim a big, and rare, win over the Blues in recent times.

Spurs' record against Chelsea is dismal - they have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games (D2, L10).

Three points is all that separates the two sides heading into Saturday's London derby, with Spurs having the upper hand in the league table, for now.

Maresca is wary of Spurs and knows his Chelsea side will need to raise their game if they want to claim another three points and the London bragging rights for another year.

"I think they are doing very good," previewed Maresca. "They finished last season winning the Europa League. They started very good this season and also because it's a derby for sure it would be a difficult game."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage of Spurs' poor home league form. They have won just one of their four games (D1, L2) which came on the opening day against Burnley.

When quizzed on whether he could pin-point the reason for Spurs' poor home record, Maresca replied: "I don't know, this is a question for them."

One of Spurs' biggest threats will come from set-pieces on Saturday. Five of Tottenham’s 17 Premier League goals this season have come via headers (29.4%). It has been a problem for Chelsea defensively this season and Maresca's side have been preparing to ensure they aren't once again exposed defensively.

"We are working on that," added Maresca. "For sure we are working. For sure."

