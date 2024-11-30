Enzo Maresca reveals two Chelsea pairings who are 'not going to play many games' together
Enzo Maresca has made a surprise admission about three of his Chelsea stars, stating that they will not play together often despite being some of the top earners at the club.
During the Italian's reign, Maresca has opted for heavy rotation between the Premier League and cup matches at Chelsea.
Despite suggesting that Chelsea do not have an 'A or B team', the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo have rarely featured in competitions other than the Premier League.
With the Blues dominating the Conference League and sitting in third place in the Premier League, Maresca's rotation policy is clearly working at Stamford Bridge.
With Joao Felix one of the names that had previously been used in the European competition, he has recently earned his place in Maresca's XI during the Premier League, being handed a start against Leicester.
While the Portugal international can be used in Palmer's position as number 10, Maresca utilised him off the left wing and Felix impressed, showing that he can be flexible with his selection. However, he has recently that are players that are unlikely to play alongside Palmer in Chelsea's XI.
Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Heidenheim, which the Blues went on to win 2-0, Maresca said: "Christo's (Nkunku) best position is between the lines as a No.10 but Cole is playing there. We are not going to play many games with Cole and Christo, or Cole and Joao.
"We played the other day but we need the balance. The Leicester plan won't be the same as the Aston Villa plan. They are all fantastic players and are all going to play games, no doubt, but not every game."
The pair featured together under Mauricio Pochettino last season, with Palmer utilised on the right-hand side while Nkunku was used behind the striker, when fit.
Maresca continued to admit that Nkunku is not currently being used in his best position as he is competing with Jackson as a number nine.
"Probably the best moment from Christo with us was in pre-season," he reflected. "For me, he was playing in his position; as a No.10, between the striker and the line.
"Since we started, he is playing as a No.9 with us. Against City in the first Premier League game, he played as a winger, knowing this was not his best position."
The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window, with Manchester United said to be interested.
Chelsea have since been linked with Ipswich Town's inform striker Liam Delap, which could signal the end for Nkunku in blue.
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 27-year-old, who will be hoping that the festive period can provide an opportunity for him to play regularly for the first time since his arrival from RB Leipzig last summer.
Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, with Nkunku hoping that he did enough while playing in the number 10 role against Heidenheim to give Maresca a selection headache.
Jackson and Palmer are both expected to return for the Premier League clash, with it looking likely that Nkunku will have to show his quality from the bench once again.
Fixtures will come thick and fast over the next month for Chelsea, with Maresca's squad set to get their opportunities to impress over the festive period.