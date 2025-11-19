Estevao hires sports performance specialists amid outstanding Chelsea form

Estevao has been following a development plan led by a health and performance management company amid his meteoric rise at Chelsea, according to reports in Brazil.

The 18-year-old has always had the talent, of course, but even with his natural gift, his performance in the last few months has been extraordinary, which even surprised Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The young winger has pretty much had just one regular season of senior football under his belt, the 2024 season at Palmeiras, in which he racked up 13 goals and nine assists, but many players had a hard time translating their success in Brazil's Serie A to Europe's top leagues.

According to Brazilian outlet Lance, Estevao's dedication off the pitch likely played a major part.

He is said to live a routine that helps sustain his growth and has been following a plan formulated by Volt Sports Science, a London-based company specialising in high-performance athletes, in the last three months.

The CEO of the company, Andre Cunha, along with many of the staff, including Estevao's performance manager, Pedro Ribeiro, are Brazilian, so it would only help Estevao communication-wise.

There are several other high-profile Brazilians among their clients, such as Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Fenerbahce's Ederson.

The report claims that Volt's plan includes nutrition, sleep, psychology, physiotherapy, sports medicine, tactical analysis, and more.

In addition to that, Estevao reportedly has a personal physiotherapist who accompanies him daily and has built a gym in his residence.

They also generate data from the routines and cross-check it with Chelsea's to maintain full alignment.

While it is hard to gauge how big an impact these had on his overall performance, this still speaks volumes regarding Estevao's mindset and mentality as such a young player.

Also, considering Estevao's run of form, it is hard to argue against the benefits of Volt's planned routines.

