Every Chelsea player available to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea squad has been confirmed for their Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Newcastle United.
Chelsea head to Tyneside looking to book their place in the quarter-final draw, with ties set to take place in December.
The two sides met in the Premier League on Sunday and Chelsea came out victorious at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer ensured a second home league win of the season for Maresca's Blues.
Now Chelsea make the long trip to St. James' Park for the second match of the double header. It's expected to be a heavily changed team, with Maresca usually rotating his squad for the cup competitions to share minutes and manage workloads.
"I'm always worried," Maresca said regarding Chelsea's opponents. "I'm always concerned about the other team. (Wednesday) will be the same.
"We just played two days ago and we know how good they are. Away, they are probably even more because of the environment. We have a session today, we will see in today's session and then make a decision tomorrow."
Maresca confirmed Chelsea have a fully fit squad for Wednesday's tie, which is set to see the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku all return to the side.
Here is every player available for Chelsea to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga
Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei, Tyrique George, Kiano Dyer
Attackers: Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku
