Chelsea attacker makes January transfer demand as potential loan destination emerges
One of Chelsea's summer signings looks set to leave the club in the January transfer window, with a potential loan destination emerging, according to reports.
The Blues made several acquisitions in the summer, as has been the case since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed the purchase of the club.
Chelsea made 12 signings in Enzo Maresca's first signing with the club, but not all of these have seen minutes this season.
The likes of Caleb Wiley, Mike Penders and Aaron Anselmino completed moves to Stamford Bridge but would spend the season on loan.
Other players such as Marc Guiu have been training with Chelsea's first team but have had minimal game time this season. Despite this, the Spaniard impressed as the Blues beat Astana 3-1 on Thursday.
A name who arrived with a lot of media coverage was Omari Kellyman, who cost Chelsea £19 million from Aston Villa. With the relatively big price tag, the 19-year-old may have expected to be part of the first team plans, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and trains with the development squad.
It has now been reported by Ben Jacobs that Kellyman is set to depart Chelsea on a mid-season loan deal.
The report continues to state that Championship options are being actively explored, but there is no frontrunner for his signature at the moment.
One side that may be interested in Kellyman is Frank Lampard's Coventry City, with Lampard already admitting that he has discussed potential loan deals in January when asked about his Chelsea connections.
Jacobs continues to reveal that Kellyman is keen to remain in England if he is to depart on loan in the winter window.
By doing so, Kellyman would follow in the path of Alfie Gilchrist who is enjoying a fine spell at promotion chasing Sheffield United.
It remains to be seen as to where Kellyman will be playing his football for the second half of the season, with Chelsea looking to ensure the 19-year-old's value doesn't decrease after his big summer move.
There could also be loan departures for several other Chelsea youngsters, with the likes of Harvey Vale and Deivid Washington seeing moves fall through during the summer window.