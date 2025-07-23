What shirt numbers are available for Jorrel Hato & Xavi Simons if they join Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to complete a double Dutch swoop for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons this summer.

After completing the signings of Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro, along with the arrivals of Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian, Chelsea still want to strengthen in both defence and attack ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Enzo Maresca's side are hoping to continue the momentum after their Club World Cup triumph in the United States, with the Blues preparing for their Champions League return having finished in third place in the Premier League last term.

Simons, 22, has emerged as their preferred option to bolster their attack and the Dutch international is keen on a switch to England to make the move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing personal terms, with an opening bid to Ajax imminent.

Meanwhile, Hato, 19, is also keen on joining Chelsea and has already informed Ajax of his desire to leave the club this summer. Personal terms have been agreed and a fee of around €40m is being discussed between the two clubs, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Hato has been the subject of long-term interest from Chelsea. | IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Chelsea's focus is also on outgoings and they will hope to finalise many before the first-team report back to Cobham from their holidays at the beginning of August.

Should Hato and Simons join, they will need to decide what shirt number they would like to take at Stamford Bridge. Hato currently wears the no.4 shirt at Ajax, while Simons has the no.10 shirt at RB Leipzig.

The no.4 shirt is currently worn by defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who arrived at the club last summer, while the no.10 was recently transferred from Mykhailo Mudryk to Cole Palmer.

The no.11 shirt is currently vacant following the departure of Noni Madueke to Arsenal. 13, 26, 28, 31 and 33 are also all available.

Axel Disasi, who wears the no.2, is expected to leave the club. Should Ben Chilwell depart, his no.21 shirt will become free.

Hato and Simons wouldn't be the only duo looking for shirt numbers. New arrivals Gittens and Estevao have yet to confirm what number they will wear for the 2025/26 campaign.