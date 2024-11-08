Inside Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea plan to avoid Arsenal thrashing after 5-0 defeat in 2023/24
Enzo Maresca has discussed his plan to avoid Chelsea being humiliated by Arsenal when the pair face off in the Premier League on Sunday.
Last time Chelsea faced Arsenal, Mauricio Pochettino's men were completely outclassed, with Mikel Arteta showing his superiority in the tactical elements of the game.
Kai Havertz bagged a brace against his former side as Leandro Trossard and Ben White also got on the score sheet, with the defender also netting twice.
Following the Arsenal game, Chelsea remained unbeaten in the Premier League as they claimed a top six finish before Pochettino's exit at the end of the season.
His replacement, Maresca, is keen that his side do not repeat the disappointment of their 5-0 defeat at the Emirates last season, and has revealed what his side are doing to ensure history doesn't repeat itself.
Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Maresca said: "I didn't watch the game (5-0 loss last season) in the last days. I watched the game in the summer when I watched all of last season’s games.
"I'm now more focused on what they are doing this season than last season. For sure, that game was a big, huge defeat for us, for the club. Hopefully, we can do something different on Sunday."
The London rivals sit level on points in the Premier League ahead of the match, with Chelsea third in the table on goal difference.
Maresca continued to go into detail on the clash, discussing the pressure on his side and Arsenal, who have impressed from set pieces this season.
"For sure, mentally it will be very tough," Maresca said. "Set-pieces, they are very good. But not only against us. They are very good against any team.
"I watched the Champions League game against Inter Milan, and every corner was smelling of a goal. They are top on that, and we are going to try to deal with that in the best way."
The Italian finalised by discussing and comparing the pressure on him and Arteta as they prepare to face off on Sunday afternoon.
"I don’t know. I also like to get pressure from these kinds of game," Maresca admitted. "The pressure is also for us. For sure, they are the closest one with City. Both, I consider them better than the rest.
"The reason why is because one club is working with the same manager for nine years, and the other one is working with the same manager for five years, and this is a big, big, big advantage compared to the rest.
"So for me, that's why they are better than the rest. But we're going to try on Sunday to make life difficult for them. We're going to try our best."
In the fixture last season, the Blues were without star player Cole Palmer, who is also a doubt as they prepare to face the Gunners this weekend.
Chelsea have been in good form this season and face Arsenal off the back of an 8-0 victory over Noah FC in the Conference League, while Arsenal come into the game after losing 1-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Both teams are looking to get back to winning ways in the league, however, as last week Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United, as Arsenal slumped to defeat vs Newcastle.