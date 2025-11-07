Inside Chelsea's training plans for Wolves clash to overcome gruelling Champions League trip

Chelsea's plans to prepare for their Premier League fixture against Wolves have been revealed by head coach Enzo Maresca.

It's been a busy week for Chelsea following their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, which saw them get back to winning ways in the league.

A 5000-mile round trip awaited the Blues in midweek as they travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in matchday four of the Champions League.

They were unable to claim victory to secure a third straight win in the competition as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

It was a gruelling trip for Chelsea, however Maresca tried to keep preparations as normal as possible to avoid disruptions after the European clash.

Chelsea remained on English timezone whilst in Azerbaijan, a four hour difference, and landed back in England in the early hours of Thursday morning ahead of their 8pm (UK) kick off against Wolves on Saturday.

There was one major setback for Chelsea against Qarabag, which saw Romeo Lavia suffer another injury, with the extent of the problem still to be confirmed.

Prior to facing Wolves, who recently sacked Vitor Pereira, Maresca confirmed Chelsea's training plans to prepare for Saturday's fixture.

Those involved in the trip were given Thursday off, with Maresca holding a session at their Cobham training ground on Friday afternoon to wrap up the quick turnaround.

The Chelsea head coach revealed the plans after confirming Pedro Neto, who missed the Qarabag draw, was going to be involved in the team session before a decision was made over his involvement.

Neto looks to have recovered from his knock sustained vs Spurs to be in contention to face his former club, Wolves. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Pedro had a session yesterday with the physio outside on the pitch; it was good," said Maresca. "And today he will try with us, and then we will take the final decision."

He added: "It's difficult for this reason (playing Wolves who are manager-less). Also it's difficult because, as I said, we played Wednesday night. Yesterday (Thursday) the players were off. We have a small session today and we have a game tomorrow. So it's also the game plan that is different."

Chelsea are heavy favourites to beat Wolves, who are yet to claim a win in their opening 10 league matches this season.