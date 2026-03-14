Inside Levi Colwill's contract situation: Chelsea make decision as defender's stance revealed

Chelsea could look to secure a new contract for centre-back Levi Colwill after recently agreeing a new deal with team captain Reece James, according to reports.

Chelsea recently announced that James has signed a new six-year contract with the club, with the defender expressing his confidence in the club's project under the BlueCo ownership.

James' previous deal would have expired in the summer of 2028, so it makes sense for the club to enter negotiations before he entered the final two years of his contract.

Colwill's case, on the other hand, is different.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The centre-back is under contract until the summer of 2029, and Chelsea have the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

However, earlier reports suggested that Chelsea had already considered offering Colwill a new contract, thanks to his increased stature as a key player for the team, before he suffered a long-term cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea could now look to reactivate the plan to extend the England international's deal at Stamford Bridge.

While nothing is said to be close at the moment, there is reportedly a willingness from all parties to explore a new deal.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Like James, Colwill is also an academy graduate, so his extended stay would only help BlueCo win over the supporters.

The 23-year-old is also getting closer to a return, having surprisingly joined first-team training prior to Chelsea's Champions League clash with PSG earlier this week.

He is not expected to be back for quite a while, considering the severity of his injury, but head coach Liam Rosenior previously said that he is hopeful the defender could make his return before the end of the season.