Liam Delap sends two-word message ahead of expected Chelsea return vs Wolves

Liam Delap is clearly looking forward to his Chelsea return ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup trip to Wolves, while five players received gifts in training for club milestones.

Head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that Delap, who has returned to training in the last few days, is back in contention to play against Wolves.

The striker announced his imminent return to action, after a two-month hamstring injury absence, on social media.

"Nearly there," the former Ipswich striker wrote on Instagram.

A couple of Chelsea players, such as Pedro Neto and Dario Essugo, were in the comment section of the post to show their support.

The other Chelsea players also celebrated Delap's return by giving him a traditional 'slap tunnel' treatment.

Meanwhile, five Chelsea players: Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Trevoh Chalobah, were all gifted with framed Chelsea shirts to commemorate their reaching 100 appearances for the club.

Reece James recently received a similar gift, too, but his was for reaching 200 appearances.

The Blues will travel to Wolves' Molineux on Wednesday for their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Enzo Maresca's side to bounce back with a win, after last weekend's defeat to Sunderland, since Wolves are currently on a four-game run without a win.

Maresca said he is likely to rotate his team heavily for this match, having made 10 changes in the team for each of the last two games.

Caicedo, Fernandez, and Joao Pedro, whose fitness the club must "protect", according to Maresca, were all involved in Wednesday's training, although they are unlikely to start against Wolves.