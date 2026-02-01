Liam Rosenior's Chelsea priority on Deadline Day revealed - and it's not transfers

Chelsea are set for a busy transfer deadline day on Monday as the final moves are made before the January window closes.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has so far not welcomed any new additions to the Chelsea squad since his arrival last month.

Many players have departed, including Raheem Sterling and Facundo Buonanotte, and Chelsea are finalising several other departures.

One incoming player that is expected is Mamadou Sarr, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg. He worked under Rosenior in the first half of the season and Chelsea are set to recall the defender.

Meanwhile, Aaron Anselmino, Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana could all depart on Deadline Day. Tyrique George is set to complete an initial loan move to Everton, with the deal including an option to buy.

Anselmino was recalled from Borussia Dortmund and is heading straight to Strasbourg for the remainder of the season. | IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Talks have also been ongoing with Rennes over defender Jeremy Jacquet, who Liverpool are also keen on, as the French club hold out for a summer transfer departure.

As work goes on behind the scenes at Chelsea for both arrivals and departures, which will be left to the hierarchy and sporting directors, Rosenior's focus is elsewhere on Deadline Day.

Chelsea have a huge semi-final tie against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to prepare for, as they look to overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit in the second leg on Tuesday night at the Emirates.

Monday's focus for Rosenior will be on preparing his Chelsea side and ensuring they are ready to give themselves the best chance of reaching the Carabao Cup final.

The 41-year-old has already revealed during a press conference last month that his preference is to be on the training pitch, instead of having to lead phone calls to seal transfers.

“That’s the beauty of being a head coach within a structure. I’m not an old-school manager that’s got out the phone and is making calls,” Rosenior explained.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“I’ve got the best people, I think, in world football working on those things.

“I probably see the last two per cent of the work they do, which allows me to focus on what I need to focus on: the team and the performance.”

He added: “I don’t want to be sat in an office all day. I want to be on the training pitch.”

If Rosenior is required on Deadline Day for any transfer-related activity, the Chelsea head coach will no doubt make himself available. But his focus will be on Arsenal first and foremost.