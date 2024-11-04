Maresca's four-word warning to motivate Chelsea squad ahead of crucial Arsenal clash
Enzo Maresca has lauded the quality of his Chelsea squad, but warns they will need more to win big matches of football, including the upcoming clash against Arsenal.
Chelsea were left somewhat frustrated on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League, which will extend their winless away league record at Old Trafford to beyond 12 years by the time they next head to the north west.
To his delight, Maresca's side fought back immediately after conceding from the penalty spot to Bruno Fernandes in the 70th minute. It took Chelsea just four minutes to respond with a superb volley from Moises Caicedo to beat André Onana at his near post.
"It was the chance to score a goal. I did it. I'm so happy," Caicedo told BBC Sport post-match. "We knew if we waited for a long time (to equalise) it was going to be complicated. I'm so happy to equalise."
Caicedo's goal, which was his first ever away league goal, earned Chelsea a point and saw them climb above Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League.
It sets up Sunday's clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge perfectly after their 1-0 league defeat to Newcastle United.
Chelsea have fallen to defeats against both title-chasing Man City and Liverpool already this season, so this weekend's derby provides a perfect opportunity to send out a big statement to Mikel Arteta and the rest of the leading pack.
Maresca believes he is incredibly lucky to have the level of squad he's inherited since arriving at Chelsea in the summer, however warns that 'talent is not enough' and that is exactly what they need to keep in mind when Arsenal make the short trip across the capital to west London.
"I think I have one of the best squads in the Premier League, I have no doubt about this," Maresca said. "Moi belongs to the squad. Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad and this squad is very good.
"We have one of the best squads in the Premier League. Talent is not enough. We need to be more things but we are in the right direction."
