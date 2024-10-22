Mykhailo Mudryk handed Chelsea training boost after Enzo Maresca's Liverpool decision
Mykhailo Mudryk is set to return to Chelsea's matchday squad on Thursday when they face Panathinaikos.
Chelsea travel to Greece to face the Athens-based side in matchday two of the Conference League. Enzo Maresca's side overcame Gent earlier this month to get off to a winning start, which saw Mudryk bag an assist in the 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge.
Following the summer arrivals of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, Mudryk's competition on the flanks has increased and it has seen the Ukraine international fall down the pecking order.
After brief cameo appearances from the bench in Chelsea's Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, Mudryk was surprisingly omitted from their squad against Liverpool on Sunday.
Maresca has had the luxury of a large and, most importantly, fully fit squad at his disposal this season. It has allowed the Chelsea head coach to rotate for the cup competitions. That has given Mudryk his chance to impress and Thursday is likely to be his next opportunity.
With the Blues back out on the grass at their Cobham training base on Tuesday, Mudryk was captured joining his team-mates for the session prior to travelling to Greece on Wednesday.
With Cole Palmer not eligible to face Panathinaikos, Maresca will once again turn to the likes of Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku to lead the attack.
Chelsea are on a winless streak of two after drawing to Nottingham Forest and losing to Liverpool, both coming in the Premier League, and Maresca will hope his side can get back to winning ways on Thursday ahead of their double header against Newcastle United.
Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo were involved in Wednesday's session, as was fellow defender Marc Cucurella who was suspended for the Liverpool defeat.
Filip Jorgensen will hope to be fit to face Panathinaikos after being left out of Sunday's squad due to Chelsea following the FA's concussion protocol.
Chances to impress will come few and far between for Mudryk this season. When they arise, he has to take them.
