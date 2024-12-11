Noni Madueke: Enzo Maresca confirms 'clever' Chelsea selection decision vs Astana
Noni Madueke will not travel with the Chelsea squad to Kazakhstan to face FC Astana in the Conference League, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed.
The 22-year-old, who came off the bench on Sunday during their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, has travelled for all four of Chelsea's Conference League matches so far against KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim, however he has been an unused substitute every time.
Chelsea have almost guaranteed progress into the last-16 after winning all four League Phase matches, and a win over Astana will confirm their spot in the knockout stages.
But a long flight awaits Chelsea. Maresca's side have an eight-hour direct flight before they arrive in Almaty, Kazakhstan to place Astana, with the squad set to place in freezing cold conditions at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadium on Thursday.
Chelsea's key players, including Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer (ineligible), are all set to remain at their Cobham training base to prepare for Sunday's Premier League match against Brentford.
READ MORE: Chelsea's travel plans for Astana clash revealed as Uefa give Conference League dispensation
Madueke will join those remaining in England, Maresca revealed, with the England international pushing for a start against the Bees following Pedro Neto's one-game suspension which he will serve this weekend.
"He is going to stay, yeah," confirmed Maresca on his plans for Madueke. "You want to know the first XI for (Thursday) and Sunday (laughs)? We have a session at 10 o'clock and more or less, the general decision is already there but after the session we will see."
One Chelsea player who is travelling is Axel Disasi, who has been a regular in the cup sides for the Blues this term. He believes the squad being split and rotated is a positive and insists Maresca should continue to be 'clever' with his selection decisions, just like he is doing with the likes of Madueke.
"As a player, as a competitor, we like to play every game. But sometimes we have to be clever. We have a big squad. When you have the opportunity to play, you have to perform and show your quality. We've done well."
He added: "You just have to put clothes on and be ready to compete in these conditions. We know the conditions of these games - eight-hour flight and minus 11 (temperatures). (I will) download some movies to watch on the plane, be ready, put two gloves on and compete."
Mykhailo Mudryk has been suffering from illness and was not involved in training on Wednesday morning. Christopher Nkunku is set to start in attack for Chelsea in Almaty.