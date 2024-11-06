Pictures from training: Chelsea conclude Conference League preparations for FC Noah clash
Chelsea completed their plans for the Conference League fixture against FC Noah at their Cobham training base on Wednesday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to record their third win from as many games when the Armenian outfit travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in matchday three of the League Phase.
The 44-year-old concluded his media duties at Cobham, where he confirmed wholesale changes were likely, with Jadon Sancho the only eligible player to not be available for the European affair.
Chelsea will welcome back the likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku to the starting XI, however Maresca warned there are no guarantees to playing even if you are not selected for Premier League duty on the weekend.
"If you don't play Sunday in the Premier League and then we have Conference League on Thursday and then from Sunday to Thursday you don't train well, you are not going to play Thursday.
"It is because I think they deserve respect. I try to help them to work the right way every day. If you are not playing Sunday and then you don't work properly, you are not going to play on Thursday, both games."
Spirits were high at Cobham during Wednesday's training and below are five of the photos from the session.