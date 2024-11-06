Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Pictures from training: Chelsea conclude Conference League preparations for FC Noah clash

The Blues were in high spirits at Cobham.

Matt Debono

Mykhailo Mudryk (centre) amongst those pushing for a start against FC Noah.
Mykhailo Mudryk (centre) amongst those pushing for a start against FC Noah. / IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea completed their plans for the Conference League fixture against FC Noah at their Cobham training base on Wednesday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to record their third win from as many games when the Armenian outfit travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night in matchday three of the League Phase.

The 44-year-old concluded his media duties at Cobham, where he confirmed wholesale changes were likely, with Jadon Sancho the only eligible player to not be available for the European affair.

Chelsea will welcome back the likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku to the starting XI, however Maresca warned there are no guarantees to playing even if you are not selected for Premier League duty on the weekend.

"If you don't play Sunday in the Premier League and then we have Conference League on Thursday and then from Sunday to Thursday you don't train well, you are not going to play Thursday.

"It is because I think they deserve respect. I try to help them to work the right way every day. If you are not playing Sunday and then you don't work properly, you are not going to play on Thursday, both games."

Spirits were high at Cobham during Wednesday's training and below are five of the photos from the session.

Reece James and Enzo Maresca in good mood

It was all smiles from Maresca and James.
It was all smiles from Maresca and James. / IMAGO / PA Images

Enzo Maresca talking to Marc Cucurella

Maresca in deep conversation with Cucurella (left) at Cobham.
Maresca in deep conversation with Cucurella (left) at Cobham. / IMAGO / PA Images

Joao Felix with the flicks and tricks

Felix will return to the Chelsea side on Thursday against the Armenian side.
Felix will return to the Chelsea side on Thursday against the Armenian side. / IMAGO / PA Images

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fully focused as he prepares for Chelsea return

Dewsbury-Hall scored in MD1 against KAA Gent.
Dewsbury-Hall scored in MD1 against KAA Gent. / IMAGO / PA Images

Enzo Fernandez among Chelsea stars ready to face FC Noah

Fernandez (second from left) is likely to captain Chelsea against FC Noah.
Fernandez (second from left) is likely to captain Chelsea against FC Noah. / IMAGO / PA Images
