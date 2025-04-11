Romeo Lavia offers Chelsea selection boost as potential injury return date revealed
Romeo Lavia could return for Chelsea in the coming weeks following injury, head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed.
The 21-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances in all competitions this season due to several injury problems, which has left him in and out of the Chelsea side.
Despite being carefully managed, Maresca confirmed prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Tottenham earlier this month that Lavia had picked up a fresh muscular issue which would rule him out for a period.
"He was doing better in terms of progress, but unfortunately one day ago he had again a small problem," Maresca said at the beginning of April. "So we're going to see in the next hours."
Lavia has yet to feature since - missing games against Brentford and Legia Warsaw. With seven games left to play in the Premier League and the Blues in the latter stages of the Conference League, Maresca would welcome the option of Lavia being available for selection.
Although Lavia is unlikely to be ready to return this Sunday against Ipswich Town, who beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture back in December, at Stamford Bridge, Maresca outlined when the Belgium international could be ready to make his return,
"Hopefully, we can get Romeo very soon," the Chelsea head coach said prior to their 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw in the Conference League.
"I don't know if for the next game, but he looks quite good in terms of he can be back soon."
Chelsea could also welcome back Marc Guiu before the end of the season. He has been sidelined since February with a hamstring injury.
Maresca added: "He looks quite good, much better and he can be back before the season finishes."