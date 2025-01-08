Romeo Lavia: Chelsea handed huge injury boost as Maresca confirms return date
Enzo Maresca has revealed when Romeo Lavia is expected to return from injury as Chelsea have been handed a huge boost.
Lavia has been one of the standout performers since Maresca joined the club in the summer, with the pair having previously worked together in Man City's academy.
However, since joining Chelsea the Belgian midfielder has struggled with injury problems and his woes continued despite a change of manager in the summer.
The Blues' most impressive form of the season came with Moises Caicedo inverting into midfield alongside Lavia, with Enzo Fernandez as the third midfielder as Cole Palmer bombed on.
In recent weeks, Caicedo, Fernandez and Palmer have been deployed into midfield during a busy festive fixture schedule and Chelsea's form has dropped as they are without a win in four Premier League matches.
Supporters and staff alike have been keen to see Lavia return as soon as possible, and Maresca has now offered a positive injury update on the young midfielder.
"Hopefully the next game (against Morecambe) he can be involved," Maresca said after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
This comes after Lavia was replaced against Tottenham Hotspur in December at half-time, with Maresca confirming the extent of his injury.
When asked if playing Lavia, Caicedo and Fernandez is his preferred option when all are fit, Maresca admitted that it could be a possiblity in the future.
"For sure. It can happen, no doubt. I think the first game against City we played with all of them. The main thing is that everything we do is to have defensive balance.
"Sometimes the decision we take is because we think about defensive and offensive balance."
Chelsea will be hoping that Lavia can be given minutes as the Blues face Morecambe in the FA Cup before returning to Premier League action as they look to put an end to their winless run.
It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will enter the transfer market for a midfielder in January, with several of their current stars linked with exits.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are all subject of interest from Europe's top leagues.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, whose contract negotiations with the Red Devils have broken down.