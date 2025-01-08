Chelsea make Andrey Santos transfer decision as Kobbie Mainoo interest emerges
Chelsea are interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with the Blues having made a decision regarding the future of Andrey Santos, who is on loan at Strasbourg.
The Blues have struggled with depth in the middle of the park this season, with Romeo Lavia suffering several injury setbacks despite his impressive form under Enzo Maresca.
This has put a lot of pressure on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, with the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cesare Casadei not being handed many first team opportunities this season.
Chelsea's midfield trio could all depart in the January transfer window, with a bidding war set to emerge among Serie A clubs for Casadei, while several sides are said to be showing interest in Chukwuemeka and reports suggesting that Dewsbury-Hall could depart in the winter window.
However, it is unlikely that Maresca will allow his midfield options to become even weaker, with several options considered to provide further depth in the Chelsea team.
One of these is the signing of Manchester United and England youngster Mainoo, who had a break-out tournament for his country at Euro 2024 where Gareth Southgate's side fell to defeat in the final.
According to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Mainoo if he is to leave Old Trafford.
The report states that Mainoo and Man United have reached a 'stalemate' in contract negotiations, which has put several of Europe's top clubs on alert.
This includes Chelsea, who are said to be ready to move for the 19-year-old if he cannot agree terms to extend his stay in Manchester, with a potential move happening in January or at the end of the season.
Wheeler continues to state that United value their academy graduate at £65million, and the midfielder is believed to be seeking a wage of £200,000 per week, which is hindering negotiations.
Mainoo is also believed to be concerned over the direction of the club and his chances of playing Champions League football - something which Chelsea are more likely to offer than the Red Devils next season.
If the Blues cannot agree a deal for the Man United star, an alternative solution could be that of Santos - who remains on loan at Strasbourg.
The Brazilian is impressing in Ligue 1 and has seen Chelsea fans call for his return as early as January, but a decision on his future has already been made.
As reported by The Athletic, Santos has been 'earmarked' to be part of the Chelsea squad for the 2025-26 campaign.
This means that he will likely remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season before competing for his place in Maresca's midfield next season.
It remains to be seen as to how active Chelsea will be in the January transfer window, with Lesley Ugochukwu and Trevoh Chalobah both being linked with a return from their loan spells at Southampton and Crystal Palace.
Chalobah's defensive partner, Marc Guehi, at Crystal Palace has also been linked with a move to Chelsea in the winter window as he could return to his former club in Wesley Fofana's absence.