Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku: Chelsea make triple transfer decision as Chilwell 'exception' revealed
Chelsea could be set for a busy month in terms of outgoings with several futures at Stamford Bridge uncertain.
It's likely to be a quiet month of incomings at Chelsea, with a potential centre-back arrival on the cards following the injuries to duo Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.
Trevoh Chalobah, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, could be recalled despite being given the green light to leave Chelsea permanently last summer, while Marc Guehi, who came through the club's academy, is also on the club's radar for a possible return.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has recently hinted at some activity this month regarding departures, including Carney Chukwuemeka who is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and West Ham.
Four further updates have also been provided by the Daily Telegraph on the futures of Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Christopher Nkunku.
Ben Chilwell
Chilwell has been out-of-favour this season after Chelsea failed to offload the England international in the summer. It's claimed the Blues are 'prepared to loan him out' in order to help Chilwell get some regular minutes.
Chelsea are reportedly ready to make an exception to their usual preference of not loaning out senior players.
Axel Disasi
The Frenchman could depart Chelsea this month. Maresca's side may be ready to let the defender leave should suitable bids arrive.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
The 26-year-old is reportedly attracting high-profile interest from Germany. Dewsbury-Hall, who only joined from Leicester City for £30m last summer, has also been linked to West Ham in recent days.
Christopher Nkunku
Nkunku's future remains unclear. Maresca wants the France international to stay at Chelsea, particularly this month until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old has been a regular in the cup competitions for Chelsea, with Nicolas Jackson preferred to start in the Premier League. It's been a decision which has frustrated Nkunku and the Telegraph claim he is thought to be open to a move - either in January or in the summer.
