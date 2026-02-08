Sanchez delivers honest Chelsea claim vs Wolves as Rosenior & Palmer earn glowing praise

Robert Sanchez was left 'very happy' after Chelsea claimed another victory in the Premier League, this time over 20th-placed Wolves.

Chelsea clinched all three points at Molineux on Saturday afternoon thanks to Cole Palmer's first-half hat-trick.

Palmer made history after becoming the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match.

Sanchez and Chelsea will have been disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet following Tolu Arokodare's consolation goal in the second half.

But it's now four wins in a row for Chelsea in the league, which sees them cement their place in fifth spot as they continue to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.

Following Chelsea's victory over Wolves, Sanchez spoke to BBC Sport to reflect on the win at Molineux.

Sanchez delivers verdict on Wolves win

"I think the first half was brilliant. I think the second half, the first goal came from a situation that we could've avoided. We gave them a bit of energy to come to us and we struggled a little bit. But we won the game, so very happy."

Sanchez offers glowing Liam Rosenior praise

"He's brilliant. His style of football, trying to dominate the ball, came with a positive attitude and energy. The boys have embraced it and we are enjoying it a lot."

Sanchez notes difference between Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior

"They are both top managers. They are both very personal level managing managers. They are good with the players, with the young boys. They talk a lot with them. The similarities are there. But at the end of the day, they are two different people. Two top managers and have done a great job."

Sanchez shares Chelsea's goals for remainder of the season

"There are still a lot of games. We want to keep going game by game and concentrate on winning. We are still in three tournaments, so we just want to do as best as we can."

Sanchez hails Palmer despite not being fully fit

"It's brilliant (seeing him get back firing with goals). He's still not even 100 per cent. He's coming back from an injury and he's able to get a hat-trick, so very happy.

"Everybody knows how good he is, so he needs to keep it up and he's only going to get better."

