What Cole Palmer really thinks of Liam Rosenior as Chelsea fitness update offered

Cole Palmer has delivered an update on his fitness condition after lauding new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior.

The 23-year-old has been managing a groin problem since last summer, which has limited Palmer to 17 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea.

Just like former head coach Enzo Maresca, Rosenior is continuing to manage Palmer's minutes as they look to bring him back to full fitness.

Palmer almost doubled his Premier League goals tally against Wolves on Saturday (from four goals to seven) after scoring a first-half hat-trick - becoming the first ever player to score three in the competition's history - to help the Blues to victory at Molineux.

After netting three goals, Palmer was brought off in the 61st for Alejandro Garnacho as part of the continued managing process with the club's medical staff.

Chelsea will be hoping Palmer can continue his form as they head into the business end of the season, with the club still fighting for Champions League qualification, as well as still being in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Palmer delivers Chelsea fitness update

The England international was selected for media duty after the win at Wolves and was quizzed about fitness.

Despite not being fully fit yet, Palmer insisted he will make no excuses as he looks to help the teams with goals and assists.

Speaking to the BBC. Palmer said: "I don't think (I'm 100 per cent fit) just yet. Obviously people don't know what goes on behind the scenes but being injured the whole season is not ideal and when I'm not able to perform as I want to because I've been injured, and still dealing with the injury, but hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it. I know what level I can provide when I feel 100 per cent fit.

"Not being 100 per cent fit isn't ideal, I still feel like I can help the team but when I'm back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level."

In his interview with Chelsea's in-house media team, Palmer added: "I’m not here to make excuses, and I’ll get over the injuries. I know what I can do when I’m fit, and hopefully I can get back to that soon. For now, I just manage it and get there."

What Cole Palmer thinks of Liam Rosenior

Rosenior has made a positive start to life at Chelsea. He has won seven of his first nine games in charge, including all four of his league matches.

He has made a positive impression so far on the Chelsea squad, including Palmer, who was full of praise for the 41-year-old post-match at Molineux.

"Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence," added Palmer. "(He) let's us be ourselves, play free. I'm sure when I'm back proper fit you'll see the best of me.

"Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch, with his strategies, the way we play... I really like it."

