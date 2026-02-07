Why Chelsea need double Man City & Spurs favour as Liam Rosenior's dream scenario outlined

Chelsea will be hoping all the results go their way in the Premier League this weekend as they take on Wolves, who are currently bottom of the table.

Wolves are 18 points adrift of safety and look destined for relegation to the Championship come the end of the season.

They host a Liam Rosenior side who have won their last three league games - against Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham - and will be expected to claim a fourth when they head to Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will target Wolves as a chance to claim maximum points to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification, as well as a chance to further boost their goal difference advantage.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Although Chelsea will be focusing on their job, Rosenior's side will have one eye on results elsewhere and they will be hoping a couple of sides do them a favour.

Manchester United vs Tottenham

The first result Chelsea will be looking out for is the early kick off on Saturday. Manchester United host an out-of-sorts Spurs side at Old Trafford and will be keen to continue their positive run under interim Michael Carrick.

United sit just one point ahead of Chelsea and occupy fourth spot, so the Blues will be hoping Spurs can produce a performance to now allow Carrick's side to claim victory.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

The other fixture is Man City's trip to Anfield. Pep Guardiola's side are the closest challengers to Arsenal, who lead the way in the Premier League by six points.

Liverpool are one point adrift from Chelsea and a win for City could offer Rosenior's Blues a chance to extend the gap should they beat Wolves.

IMAGO / Action Plus

City will also be keeping an eye out for Arsenal's result against Sunderland. Chelsea will be keen for Guardiola's side to close the gap and eventually leapfrog their London rivals.

Plenty of things need to go Chelsea's way to have the perfect weekend - Spurs, Man City and Sunderland all winning. But first, the focus is on Molineux - to claim a fourth consecutive league win in a row under Rosenior.

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior shares Estevao's hilariously brutal reaction to his viral Chelsea moment

READ MORE: Chelsea make Champions League squad decision as player axed for Mamadou Sarr return

READ MORE: Liam Rosenior sends message to Chelsea board after agreeing to his transfer request