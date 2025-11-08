Why Enzo Maresca faces 'impossible' Chelsea task as latest Lavia injury exposes problems

One of Enzo Maresca's major tasks since becoming Chelsea head coach has been managing the regular injury problems.

In terms of success, the 45-year-old has had a successful first year in charge of Chelsea after guiding the club to Conference League and Club World Cup glory, as well as back to playing Champions League football.

However, it hasn't come without its problems and that has meant Maresca has had to carefully manage his squad, as well as the team selections he has picked for every single fixture.

Players have come in and out of availability, but the Italian has managed to bring the likes of Reece James and Pedro Neto to become regulars in the Chelsea side amidst their injury issues in recent years.

Maresca is currently managing the absences of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer, while Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro, as well as Neto's recent knock which he looks to have recovered from, all have ongoing issues.

Maresca wanted to rest Caicedo against Qarabag, but was forced to bring the midfielder on due to injury problems. | IMAGO / Sportimage

As a result, Maresca has tried to rotate his Chelsea selections as much as possible without disrupting the side and, consequently, the results too much. He made several changes against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night and was criticised after they were held to a 2-2 draw in Azerbaijan.

Maresca defended the 'impossible' task he has on his hands and it was proven by Romeo Lavia suffering a quad injury, which is set to see him sidelined for another period of time, although the club are yet to learn the full extent of the setback.

The Chelsea hierarchy have issued their backing of Maresca's rotation policy because they acknowledge there will be results that are affected by the changes to ensure chances of further injury problems are minimised.

Maresca also pointed to Chelsea's strength in depth, with the likes of Jorrel Hato, Andrey Santos and Estevao all available to come on for the Blues.

"I said already many times, we are in a moment, in an era where anyone can say what they want, it's correct, I completely respect, but I also said after the Qarabag game, that since I joined the club, it's also my view to rotate players, and no-one complained in the moment that you don't win a game," Maresca told reporters when quizzed about criticism over his rotation.

Wesley Fofana is another Chelsea star who Maresca will hope he can keep fit on a regular basis. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"I can understand that no-one disagreed. I think that when the rotation is Andrey Santos, Brazil international player, Jorrel Hato, Holland international player, Estevao Willian, Brazil international player, it's not about rotation. They are good, they are talented, they are young, and for sure when they are young, you have to give them the chance to make some mistakes, to be better.

"The same thing I think happened in the past with Josh Acheampong. But again, I understand that when you don't win a game, the problem is the rotation or defending."

The Chelsea head coach added: "I think in this moment football is a bit different compared to years ago, in terms of physicality and intensity. For me personally, it's impossible to play with the same players for 65 games in one season, Champions League, Premier League.

"And you cannot say, but why years ago was it possible? Because it was different. It was not so physical. I played for 20 years. It was not so physical. Now it's changed.

"So you need to rotate. This is my personal view. And I think you need to do that. If you want to see a season like a marathon, then when you are in February, when you are in March, that is the last spring, probably you have to think in a different way. But at the moment, I think you have to think like a long race."

Maresca is taking all of the available chances of rotating in the Chelsea midfield. However, it keeps coming back to haunt him despite being as cautious as possible. A difficult situation that he will have to continue navigating.