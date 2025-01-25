Why Joao Felix will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City revealed
Joao Felix is absent from the Chelsea squad to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, with the reason for his exclusion being revealed.
The Blues travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday afternoon, having put an end to their Premier League winless run with a 3-1 win over Wolves last time out.
Speaking before the match, Enzo Maresca revealed that Romeo Lavia would remain sidelined as he recovers from injury, joining Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.
Enzo Fernandez was available for selection after missing out on Monday's win over Wolves, however there was another surprise absence.
Portugal star Felix, who has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window, would not be named in the squad.
As revealed by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Felix is not in the squad to face Man City due to flying home following a family bereavement.
The Blues granted their forward compassionate leave as he flew to Portugal to be with his family.
This comes after Maresca reiterated that he is looking to keep Felix at Chelsea, despite links with AC Milan, who are seeking a loan move.
“Joao is a Chelsea player. The problem, unfortunately, for Joao and Christo (Nkunku), the manager plays most of the games with one attacking midfielder and that is Cole Palmer,” Maresca said before the match.
“We have decided to play with an attacking midfielder in most of the games, so this is the reason why Joao and Christo struggle to get minutes – not for any different reasons because they are both fantastic players, fantastic guys who work well.
“The reason why is only because most of the games I decide to play with one attacking midfielder in terms of balance. This is the reason why.”
When asked if there was any chance for Felix to leave in the January transfer window, Maresca said: “I am not saying that, I am not saying that. I am saying that I like both but the reason why they struggle is because most of the time I play with one attacking midfielder,” concluded Maresca.