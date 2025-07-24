Ajax make big Jorrel Hato decision after handing in Chelsea transfer request

Enzo Maresca could be on the verge of welcoming another signing to Chelsea after Jorrel Hato was left out of Ajax’s pre-season squad to face Celtic.

Hato has been the subject of interest from Chelsea and the 19-year-old has expressed his desire to join Chelsea this summer after agreeing personal terms with the Blues.

Having finalised terms with Chelsea, Hato informed Ajax of his wish to depart the club, who are in discussions with the Club World Cup winners over a reported €40m deal.

With talks ongoing between the clubs and Chelsea growing increasingly confident of striking a deal with the Dutch club, Ajax have decided to take a big step by leaving Hato out of their matchday squad to face Celtic on Thursday night in the Como Cup.

Presenting our starting eleven! 🖼#ComoCup — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 24, 2025

Hato, who made 31 appearances in Eredivisie last season, is regarded as one of the hottest young defensive talents, with his ability to play at both centre-back and left-back attracting Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their back-line, including offering support for Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Humphry Nijman, Hato’s agent, confirmed to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf earlier this week of Chelsea’s advanced interest and talks between the parties:

“Yes, the club has reported to Ajax,” Nijman said. “All I can say is that Jorrel is now talking to Chelsea.”

Chelsea will hope to make further progress before the end of the week, with focus also on fellow Dutchman Xavi Simons, currently of RB Leipzig, who they are also looking to sign this summer.

Maresca will be keen to have Hato and Simons, should deals be agreed, both in training at the beginning of August when the first-team report back to their Cobham training base to begin preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

READ MORE: What shirt numbers are available for Jorrel Hato & Xavi Simons if they join Chelsea