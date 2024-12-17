What is Meldonium? Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk Tests Positive for Banned Substance
News broke Tuesday that Chelsea and Ukraine winger, Mykhailo Mudryk tested positive for a banned substance and could be in line for a suspension.
According to The Athletic, Mudryk tested positive for meldonium after the November international break with Ukraine.
What is Meldonium?
Mudryk's sample came back positive for meldonium, a substance utilized to treat heart diseases, more specifically ischemia. According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), meldonium is used to treat those with a lack of blood flow to specific parts of the body but especially in instances of heart failure.
How does meldonium help athletes? By improving blood flow and carrying more oxygen to muscle tissue, it enhances physical endurance and recovery time.
Meldonium was developed in Latvia in the 1970s and continues to be manufactured there. In eastern Europe, it can still be purchased without the need for a recipe. However, meldonium is not authorized for use in the majority of western Europe and it's prohibited by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States.
The World Anti-Doping Association (WADA), found meldonium in over 100 samples from athletes a decade ago and decided to add it to the banned substance list where it's been since Jan. 1, 2016. Months later, famous Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova, tested positive for meldonium and got handed a two year suspension that was later reduced to 15 months.
Mudryk could be in line for a similar fate. There was plenty of excitement when he joined Chelsea on Jan. 2023. However, he's never managed to become a regular first team player and now, if the doping scandal is confirmed, then it's a major setback for a once very promising career.
The club released a statement revealing the Football Association got in contact with Mudryk "concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test." The player has since come out and posted a statement of his own on social media, saying: "This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon."
Mudryk and Chelsea now await the results of a second, B test, that will indicate what happens next with the player's future. If found guilty, Mudryk could be in line for a maximum penalty of a four year ban and a minimum of one month, depending on a multitude of factors.
The Ukrainian hasn't featured for Chelsea since he scored in a 2–0 win against FC Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League on Nov. 28. Enzo Maresca has said that Mudryk's been dealing with an illness as the reason for his lack of involvement since the start of the month.