Chelsea's priorities clarified as Enzo Maresca confirms current stance on January transfer window
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is yet to switch his focus to the January transfer window despite being just three weeks away.
It was another busy summer of outgoings and incomings at Stamford Bridge, including the arrival of Maresca as the club's head coach to replace Mauricio Pochettino.
The likes of Pedro Neto, Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga, Jadon Sancho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix and Marc Guiu were all acquired to join the group immediately, while Estevao Willian, Aaron Anselmino, Kendry Paez and Mike Penders were purchased with a view to the future at Chelsea.
After Chelsea were once criticised for their transfer policy of buying too many players and stockpiling talent, Maresca is reaping the rewards this term due to being able to rotate his team for the weekend and midweek matches.
Now the January transfer window is less than a month away, what are Chelsea's plans? Speculation over a new central defender and another centre-forward have surfaced since the beginning of the season, however no concrete links have emerged.
With Chelsea well into their busy festive fixture schedule, Maresca won't be drawn to Chelsea's transfer dealings in January and insists he will not pay any attention to the window until December's matches have concluded.
"No, we are not thinking at all about the January transfer window," said Maresca ahead of Chelsea's Conference League clash against FC Astana.
"We still have many games before that; we have, I think, six Premier League games plus two Conference League games. We have many, many games before January and our focus is about how many games we have before that."
Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League and on the verge of reaching the last-16 in the Conference League. Talk is increasing over their title chances in the Premier League, however the Blues remain humble and are focusing on each game as it comes.
Maresca may look to strengthen his side in January with a view to the end of the season as they eye silverware in the 44-year-old's debut season in the capital. But for now, Chelsea are focusing on the present and it has served them well so far.
