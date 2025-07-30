Chelsea & RC Strasbourg complete fourth summer deal as two further loans to follow

Chelsea and RC Strasbourg are maximising their relationship this summer as plenty of moves continue to be agreed between the two clubs.

The two clubs are both owned by BlueCo, who took over Chelsea back in May 2022 and Strasbourg in June 2023, as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital look to expand their multi-club project.

It was a successful 2024/25 campaign for both clubs. Chelsea claimed Conference League and Club World Cup glory, as well as securing a return to the Champions League. Meanwhile, Strasbourg qualified for the Conference League under Liam Rosenior.

Strasbourg had goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and midfielder Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea last season, both of whom played vital parts in their quest for European qualification. Both have since returned to Stamford Bridge, with Petrovic departing in a £25m deal to AFC Bournemouth.

As plans for the 2025-26 season continue to be finalised, Chelsea and Strasbourg's plan to utilise their relationship has already started to take shape.

Mathis Amougou was the first to be confirmed. Despite only joining Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in January, he completed a £12.5m move earlier this month.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Mike Penders has been brought in on loan and is expected to be the club's number one next season. Chelsea's development coach, Filipe Coelho has also left his role with the Blues after just one season to become Rosenior's assistant.

Coelho, 44, remains in the BlueCo structure after leaving Chelsea for Strasbourg. | IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"I am very happy that Filipe is joining our staff," Rosenior said. "He is a man of value and a quality technician who shares our philosophy of play and will help us achieve our goals."

After three additions, Strasbourg confirmed their third arrival, this time another player, with the permanent signing of Ishé Samuels-Smith, 19, on a five-year contract, in a deal worth around £6.5m.

He has now joined up with the Ligue 1 side in Austria as they finalise their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

What's left to happen between Chelsea and RC Strasbourg this summer?

Chelsea and Strasbourg's deals are not done yet. They are yet to fill the final two loan spots, but they are in the process of being finalised.

Sarr, 19, was taken to the Club World Cup by Chelsea to pick up experience before heading out on loan. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Mamadou Sarr, who joined Chelsea from Strasbourg earlier this summer in a £12m deal, will return to France on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old's loan switch is expected to be confirmed this week, according to reports in France.

Meanwhile, Kendry Paez's loan move is close to being confirmed after a decision was made to send the Ecuadorian to France to continue his development and gain regular minutes under Rosenior.

Four moves have been completed, two remain.

