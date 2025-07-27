BlueCo make big decision as Chelsea coach set for new RC Strasbourg role

RC Strasbourg are set to bolster Liam Rosenior's coaching staff with an appointment from Chelsea this summer.

The Ligue 1 side are looking to improve on their seventh place finish in 2024-25 next term, which saw them qualify for the Conference League following their first season under Rosenior.

It was helped by the loan additions of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who played key roles in their quest for European qualification.

This summer, the BlueCo sister-club, will welcome Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez as the three loanees from Chelsea, seeing them benefit from the multi-club relationship.

Rosenior was a coach in demand after switching England for France last summer, and Strasbourg made a prompt move back in April to extend the 41-year-old's contract until June 2028.

Rosenior will be hoping to build on the positive start that he's had at Strasbourg. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

“Signing with Racing is the best decision of my career, and it’s a source of immense pride to extend my contract here," Rosenior said. "I firmly believe in our project and in the future of Racing: together, we can build something special.”

Rosenior will now welcome a new assistant to his coaching team for the 2025-26 season, it has been revealed.

As reported by The Athletic, Chelsea development squad coach Filipe Coelho will depart the Blues for France this summer.

The 44-year-old will leave his post at Chelsea after just one season, which saw him guide the development to third place in Premier League 2.

It's reported that Coelho was 'highly rated at Cobham and earned credit for the quality of his training sessions and for implementing a progressive style of play'.

He now leaves his role at Chelsea which will now need to be filled, but there is no doubt a plan in place given Coelho switches from one BlueCo club to another.

Coelho to depart: Chelsea's loss is Strasbourg's gain. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Coelho leaves with pride after his one year at Chelsea. He told the club's in-house media team back in May: “It’s been an incredible journey. From the very start, I felt welcomed by everyone here. The atmosphere has been so family-oriented and that’s really stuck with me.

“The quality of the players was clear from day one, but what stood out most was how open everyone has been to my ideas. It’s been a fantastic environment for growth. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a team.”

