Nicolas Jackson: Newcastle learn Chelsea's transfer valuation after 'preliminary contact'

Newcastle United are considering a potential move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson this summer.

Eddie Howe's side are in the market to bolster their attack, with the future of Alexander Isak, who is keen to explore a summer move away from the club, uncertain.

Newcastle have already missed out on Hugo Ekitike after Liverpool sealed a deal worth up to £79m for the 23-year-old.

It's seen the Magpies explore other options and they are now trying to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. He is also attracting interest from Manchester United this summer.

Should their pursuit of Sesko not materialise, Jackson could be a potential alternative and Newcastle have already started to look into what it would take to sign the 24-year-old.

Along with Jackson (right), Christopher Nkunku (middle) has been linked with leaving Chelsea this summer. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Mark Douglas reports 'preliminary contact' has been made on Jackson, with Chelsea quoting potential suitors £80m should they wish to prize him away from Stamford Bridge.

Sources claim Jackson, who is under contract until June 2033 after signing a two-year extension last September, is valued at closer to £65m by Newcastle.

As reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Juventus have also shown interest in the Senegal international and are likely to look to sign a replacement striker should Dusan Vlahovic depart.

Jackson has been Chelsea's preferred choice in attack since his arrival from Villarreal in the summer of 2023. He has scored 30 goals and contributed 12 assists in 81 appearances in all competitions since arriving for around £32m.

He will face stronger competition next season in attack after Chelsea's double swoop of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jackson remains happy at Chelsea amid transfer interest. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Moves are being made to offload several attackers. The departure of Joao Felix to Saudi side Al-Nassr has been finalised. Christopher Nkunku is expected to leave permanently, while Chelsea are ready to send Marc Guiu out on loan.

Jamie Gittens was acquired from Borussia Dortmund. Discussions are ongoing with RB Leipzig over Xavi Simons, who is ready to make the switch to west London.

For Jackson, Chelsea are comfortable with keeping him and having three attackers to lead their line in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions next season. It's now down to potential suitors to tempt the Club World Cup winners should they really want Jackson.

