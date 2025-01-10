Frank Lampard's Coventry eye first Chelsea youngster in potential January loan move
Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is targeting a move for one of Chelsea's youngsters as he prepares for a raid on his former side.
The former Chelsea head coach was appointed as Coventry manager, replacing Mark Robins, back in November and is looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window.
Having previously signed Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan during his time at Derby County, Blues fans have been expecting Lampard to make a move for some of their youngsters.
With the likes Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all reportedly available for transfer, Chelsea are expecting a busy January in terms of outgoings.
Alex Matos departed on loan to Oxford United in Chelsea's first January departure, and one of his Blues academy team-mates could be set for a move to the Championship too.
According to Sky Sports, Lampard's Coventry have expressed their interest in another one of Chelsea's young midfielders.
The report states that Coventry have expressed interest in loaning 19-year-old midfielder Samuel Rak-Sakyi from Chelsea.
Rak-Sakyi has made four appearances for the Blues in the Conference League this season and impressed when Enzo Maresca has handed him opportunities in the first team.
The youngster is also set to feature for Chelsea against Morecambe in the FA Cup, which would see him unavailable for Coventry in the tournament.
Any deal would have to wait until after the weekend if Rak-Sakyi is to feature in the third round, with Maresca set to make a decision on the midfielder.
A move would see him join his brother, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, in the Championship. The winger is currently on loan at Sheffield United and could face his sibling in the competition.
Lampard previously revealed that he had conversations about Chelsea youngsters when he took the job in the Championship.
He continued: "If a player comes, he has to affect us in a positive way so there is work to be done.We have had some conversations but it's not my priority."
With Casadei and Dewsbury-Hall linked with January exits, it remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will sanction a departure for the youngster.
Romeo Lavia's injury concerns could also come into play despite Maresca confirming that the Belgian will return against Morecambe, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo looking tired in recent appearances.