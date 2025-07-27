Joao Felix to Al-Nassr: Key details of Chelsea exit emerge as transfer fee confirmed

Joao Felix is on the verge of leaving Chelsea after a deal was agreed with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The 25-year-old only returned to Chelsea last summer on a permanent basis from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around £45m. It was part of the agreement to allow Atletico to land the signing of Conor Gallagher, who departed the Blues for £33m.

Despite signing a seven-year contract, Felix's time at Chelsea has been short-lived. He made just 12 Premier League appearances in 2024-25 under head coach Enzo Maresca, who allowed the Portugal international to join AC Milan for the second half of the season.

Felix was unable to impress in Italy and Chelsea made the decision, given all of their attacking options, to listen to offers for the Portugal international.

Benfica had shown strong interest in reuniting with Felix, who was keen on a move, but it was Al-Nassr who struck an agreement with Chelsea.

Felix is one of the many Chelsea departures this summer as the Blues clear the decks for their attacking signings.

Felix will join Portugal compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly also eyeing Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, in the Middle East.

With Felix now authorised to travel for a medical, all the details of his switch to Al-Nassr have been revealed.

Transfer fee

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, an initial fee of €30m has been agreed between the two clubs.

Felix's last appearance for Chelsea came on January 20th 2025 against Wolves at Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea have also secured add-ons in the agreement with the Saudi club, which are thought to be significant to take the valuation to closer to €50m.

Do Chelsea have a sell-on clause for Joao Felix?

Chelsea have managed to agree a sell-on clause with Al-Nassr to benefit from Felix's next move should he depart the Saudi side. It currently remains unclear what the finer details of the sell-on clause are.

