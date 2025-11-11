Joe Shields makes transfer prediction over Chelsea future for Blues loanee

Chelsea's co-director of Recruitment and Talent, Joe Shields, has offered his stance over the future of Ishe Samuels-Smith, who is currently on loan at Swansea City.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Swansea City for the 2025/26 campaign, with the teenager making four appearances so far for the Welsh side.

Samuels-Smith, though, had a whirlwind of a summer. He initially signed for fellow BlueCo-owned RC Strasbourg in July 2025 on a permanent transfer, but a U-turn was made and the transfer was cancelled.

President of Strasbourg, Marc Keller, opened up on the summer transfer, revealing: "Ishe belonged to Chelsea. We were looking for someone to play on the left or as a left centre-back. I didn’t know him at the start, but the sporting director and Liam (Rosenior) did.

Samuels-Smith (right) in action for Swansea during the Carabao Cup tie against Manchester City. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"After a few weeks, with the player, the staff, and Chelsea, we felt it would be difficult for him to play right away. Together with the player and his family, we decided that an intermediate step was better. The transfer was cancelled, no money moved between Chelsea and Strasbourg. We prioritised the player’s well-being and his playing time."

Samuels-Smith will return to Chelsea next summer and he has big admirers at Stamford Bridge, including Shields.

As reported by Bobby Vincent, Shields is 'convinced' Samuels-Smith still has a future in west London.

Samuels-Smith will be hoping to build on his two Championship cameo appearances for Swansea after being an unused substitute in the previous nine matches.

For now, the focus remains firmly on his development - and only time will tell where his future lies come next summer.

