Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Chelsea's stance, transfer value & clubs interested revealed
Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window amid interest from European giants.
The Georgian winger could be set for a move away from the Serie A midway through the season, despite Antonio Conte's side challenging for the league.
Scoring five goals and registering three assists in 19 matches this season, the left winger is one of the most impressive in his position in Europe.
Kvaratskhelia also impressed at Euro 2024, with Georgia becoming one of the dark horses of the tournaments after surprising the competition by qualifying for the last-16 before being knocked out by Spain.
With Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk being suspended by the FA after an 'adverse finding in a routine urine test' was detected, the Blues could move for another winger.
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea are among the teams interested in Kvaratskhelia.
Despite the Blues' interest, the report continues to state that Paris Saint-Germain are emerging as the leading contender for the Georgian's signature.
Premier League leaders Liverpool could also look to move for the winger if he is available in the January transfer window, with a potential bidding wall looming within Europe's top leagues.
Ornsteing believes that the lack of movement relating to a fresh contract in Italy has encouraged interest from elsewhere, with his current deal expiring in 2027.
Kvaratskhelia is valued at £71million according to Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen as to how much Napoli would request if they are to sell their star.
Enzo Maresca has previously hinted that Chelsea could be active in the January transfer market after injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.
He said: "We'll see, now the focus is on tomorrow's game, that is an important game like the rest, so the focus is just about tomorrow, but for sure these two players they're going to be out for a long time, so we'll see."
However, the Italian is yet to comment about any movement for players in the Blues' attack despite Mudryk's suspension, with Christopher Nkunku also linked with a move away in the winter.