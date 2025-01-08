When Christopher Nkunku could leave Chelsea amid PSG interest
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku could be set for a Stamford Bridge exit sooner rather than later as reports surrounding his future at the club have emerged.
The France international was signed by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital as one of their marquee signings upon taking over the London side.
However, a string of injuries saw Nkunku struggle for game time in his first season at Stamford Bridge before Mauricio Pochettino departed and was replaced by Enzo Maresca.
Despite being one of the stand-out players in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA, Nkunku struggled for game time when the likes of Cole Palmer returned from international duty in the summer.
Joao Felix was also added to the ranks, signing on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid, and added more competition to Nkunku at Chelsea.
With failed bids for Samu Omorodion, Victor Osimhen and Jhon Duran during the summer transfer window, Nkunku remained at Chelsea as a back-up striker to Nicolas Jackson.
Maresca has admitted that Nkunku's preferred role is as an attacking midfielder, the same position that Palmer is deployed in.
Against Crystal Palace, 19-year-old Marc Guiu was preferred off the bench to Nkunku as reports surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge emerged.
It was previously suggested that Manchester United could look to move for Nkunku during Ruben Amorim's first transfer window at Old Trafford, but nothing has materialised as of yet.
More recently, it has been revealed that Chelsea are open to selling the France international, with three of his team-mates also open to leaving as Paris Saint-Germain could look to bring him back to France.
Matt Law of The Telegraph has since reported that Nkunku could be set for an exit as early as the January transfer window.
The reporter states that Chelsea would most likely listen to offers for Nkunku, as they believe that Felix can play in a false nine role for the club while Guiu is also making positive progress.
Nkunku is believed to be open to a departure this month, or in the summer transfer window if a move doesn't materialise before the end of January.
If Nkunku leaves, it remains unclear as to whether the Blues would dip into the market for a forward option, with Nicolas Jackson coming under criticism after missing several chances in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.