Chelsea set to complete £16.9m centre-back signing after personal terms agreed
Chelsea are set to complete a deal for a central defender as an agreement is in place between both parties, while negotiations are ongoing to find a transfer fee.
This news comes after Wesley Fofana was dealt an injury setback, with Enzo Maresca confirming that the France international could spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.
Benoit Badiashile is also out until at least February, with Aaron Anselmino and Trevoh Chalobah both recalled to fight for their place in Maresca's squad.
Axel Disasi has also been made available for transfer in the January window, with Juventus the most recent side said to be interested in a move for the former Monaco man.
According to reports, Chelsea have strengthened their backline as the Blues have agreed personal terms with a 19-year-old central defender in January.
As per French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea are set to sign Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg.
An agreement has been reacjed between the player and the club for a 'long term contract' while negotiations are ongoing with Strasbourg.
With both clubs owned by 'BlueCo', the move should be finalised swiftly and there is unlikely to be a stumbling block.
Hawkins finalises by revealing that Sarr will remain on loan at the Ligue 1 side for the remainder of the season before returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
With Djorde Petrovic, Andrey Santos and Caleb Wiley already on loan at Strasbourg, it remains to be seen as to how a deal for Sarr to remain in France will work.
As three players are on loan at the same side, Chelsea will have to recall one of these if they are to send Sarr on loan, or alternatively, agree a deal on a pre-agreement for the summer transfer window.
Wiley has struggled with injuries during his loan spell in France while Petrovic and Santos have thrived.
With Chelsea's midfield issues, Santos would make the most sense in terms of a recall but any move could harm BlueCo's already strained relationship with Strasbourg fans.
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Sarr, who is likely to become a Chelsea player in January, with Chalobah fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the summer transfer window, when he will no doubt be available for sale once again.