Chelsea learn Viktor Gyokeres' January transfer stance amid Man United interest
Viktor Gyokeres' stance over a potential January transfer has been revealed amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and several other European and Premier League clubs.
The Sporting forward has scored an incredible 32 goals already this season for club and country, netting four in Sweden's 6-0 win over Azerbaijan.
This has led to many clubs eyeing up a move for the forward, who has shown his quality since leaving Brighton back in 2021 to join Coventry City.
It was at Coventry, Frank Lampard's potential next club, where Gyokeres made a name for himself, scoring 38 goals in 91 league appearances in two seasons before making the move to Sporting.
Since arriving at Sporting, Gyokeres has scored more goals than league appearances made in Portugal as he continued to impress in Ruben Amorim's side.
However, with Amorim departing to join Manchester United, Gyokeres' short-term future has been rumoured to be insecure as the Red Devils, alongside other European clubs such as Chelsea, could look to move for the forward.
The 26-year-old's stance on a January exit has now been revealed as Chelsea remain interested in signing a forward after being unable to complete deals for Jhon Duran or Samu Aghehowa in the summer.
However, a move in the winter window may prove to be difficult for Chelsea, or any top European club looking to convince Gyokeres to join them.
Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, as reported by Sports Illustrated, Gyokeres has delivered his verdict on a January transfer.
"I want to finish this season at Sporting," said the Sweden international. "I love being here.
"We'll see when the time comes. I want to play; that's fundamental for me. There will also be other factors to consider."
With Christopher Nkunku reportedly unhappy with his playing time at Stamford Bridge, a move for a forward will most likely end his time at Chelsea.
Amorim's Man United have been linked with a permanent move for Nkunku, however Chelsea are reportedly not considering selling the France starI in January.
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea's number nine position, with Nicolas Jackson currently Enzo Maresca's first choice after a fine start to the season.