Viktor Gyokeres Gives January Transfer Verdict After Ruben Amorim Departure
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has made his stance clear on a potential January transfer following his former head roach Rúben Amorim leaving for Manchester United, revealing he's more than happy to stay put and see the season out in Portugal.
The 26-year-old continues to put up eye-popping numbers in front of goal regardless of the competition and the opponent. The former Coventry City player has already logged an impressive 23 goals in 17 appearances for Sporting across all competitions to take his tally up to 66 goals in 68 appearances since joining in the summer of 2023.
The Sweden international's performances haven't gone unnoticed as he's now been linked with a move to Old Trafford following in the footsteps of Amorim. United currently have two young, talented forwards in Joshua Zirkzee—who signed for the Red Devils this past summer—and Rasmus Højlund.
Fresh off a 2–1 win over Slovakia with Sweden in the UEFA Nations League in which Gyökeres logged a goal and an assist, he was asked about potentially joining Amorim at United in the upcoming January transfer window.
"He (Amorim) probably already has forwards there," Gyökeres said in an interview with Fotbollskanalen, referencing the likes of Højlund and Zirkzee. "It's sad to see him leave Sporting, but we understand his decision, of course. He's been key for me –Amorim gave me the chance and helped me develop."
The former Brighton & Hove Albion Academy player explained that he is enjoying himself at Sporting at the José Alvalade Stadium and doesn't plan on leaving in the upcoming transfer window.
"I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love being here. We'll see when the time comes. I want to play; that's fundamental for me. There will also be other factors to consider," he said.
Gyökeres aims to continue his impressive scoring run with Sporting faces off against Amarante in the Portugal Cup before a home clash in the Champions League against Arsenal.