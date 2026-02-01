Chelsea are set for a busy final day of the January transfer window as Liam Rosenior's side complete their final moves before the deadline.

It's been a quiet month in terms of incomings for Chelsea, who are targeting a new centre-back, midfielder and attacker this summer.

Chelsea have monitored targets for all three positions and were ready to pounce in January if an opportunity became available.

Talks have taken place with Rennes over defender Jeremy Jacquet, who has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Rennes are wanting to keep hold of the player until the summer, so discussions remain ongoing over possible solutions and one to keep an eye on until the deadline closes.

"It's a possibility," confirmed Rosenior on Friday over a centre-back arrival. "Every area we are looking to strengthen. Certain players can come and they can strengthen you. If we see something that will improve the team we know the guys will do it.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

He added: "There is a possibility it could be busy, and a possibility it could be quiet."

The January window closes at 7pm (UK) on February 2, one day before their huge semi-final clash against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

In terms of outgoings, Chelsea have already mutually agreed to part ways with Raheem Sterling, who is now a free agent.

Facundo Buonanotte's loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion was cut short as he moved to Leeds United, while Leo Castledine was recalled from Huddersfield Town after agreeing a permanent deal to join Middlesbrough.

Kiano Dyer, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, and Caleb Wiley were all also recalled from their respective loan spells.

With less than 24 hours to go, plenty of futures are still to be resolved, with some more advanced than others.

Absolute Chelsea takes a look at some of the deals taking centre-stage as the January window approaches its conclusion.

Tyrique George

The 19-year-old is on the verge of joining Everton on loan until the end of the season. Everton and Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle and George's switch to Merseyside includes an option to buy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

George will undergo a medical before finalising his move before the deadline.

Aaron Anselmino

The centre-back was recalled from his Borussia Dortmund loan spell. He is now on his way to France after being convinced to join BlueCo sister club RC Strasbourg on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

On his way to Strasbourg! ✈️🇫🇷🔵



Aaron Anselmino on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/RSvgguZXHK — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 1, 2026

Mamadou Sarr

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Strasbourg and was involved in their fixture against PSG on Sunday evening.

However, Sarr is wanted back by Chelsea as head coach Liam Rosenior looks to bolster his defensive options.

As reported by RMC Sport in France, Sarr is expected back in London on Monday to finalise the termination of his loan before the 7pm deadline.

Axel Disasi

Having been exiled from the Chelsea first-team to the Under 21s, which has seen Disasi praised for his attitude and application, his future is still being decided.

West Ham and AC Milan have been linked with the Frenchman. Rosenior confirmed nothing was imminent on Friday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With less than 24 hours to finalise a move, Disasi's best chance of leaving Chelsea will be on loan, rather than finding any suitor who is prepared to offer a permanent option.

David Datro Fofana

Although it has not yet been made official, Nizaar Kinsella confirmed earlier in January that the 23-year-old had been recalled from his loan spell at Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük early.

It's suggested Chelsea would prefer a permanent sale of Fofana this month, with the BBC reporting Auxerre are among the clubs showing interest in the forward.

However, French journalist Marc Mechenoua suggests RC Strasbourg are finalising a move for the forward.