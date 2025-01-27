When the January transfer window closes as Chelsea await Garnacho, Tel & Disasi outcomes
Time is running out for Chelsea to complete their January transfer business as head coach Enzo Maresca looks to shape his squad for the remainder of the season.
Chelsea are currently fighting for a Champions League qualification spot and Maresca will be hoping to guide the Blues back to Europe's elite club competition in his first season in charge.
It's been a relatively quiet January for Chelsea so far, however it is beginning to pick up with the window nearing its conclusion.
After an extremely busy summer, Chelsea are looking to refine their squad and several exits are set to be confirmed.
Cesare Casadei is closing on a return to Italy, while Axel Disasi has agreed a move to Aston Villa. Chelsea are open to offers for Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Christopher Nkunku is open to leaving Stamford Bridge this month amid interest from Bayern Munich, however the Blues are keen to keep hold of the France international.
With departures at the forefront of Chelsea's priority list, discussions have taken place over Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. No official offers have yet been lodged, so it remains unclear whether the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership will advance their interest.
Chelsea will have to make swift decisions if they want to strengthen this month.
When does the 2025 January transfer window close?
After opening on January 1, the 2025 January transfer window will close on Monday 3rd February, at 11pm (GMT).
What has head coach Enzo Maresca said on Chelsea's January window plans?
Prior to their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on January 25, Maresca said: "Listen, the club, the sporting directors, we pay attention if something can happen. But at the moment, as you said, 10 days to go and we haven't done nothing. We called back Trev (Chalobah) and we will see in the next 10 days if something is going to happen."