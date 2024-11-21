Liverpool's Interest In Inter Milan Star 'Is Real' Ahead Of January Transfer Window
With just over a month before the January transfer window opens, Liverpool have been linked with a host of players, however, it will be interesting to see if the Reds will be tempted to do any business.
Arne Slot has led Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables and reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. The Dutchman has won 15 out of 17 matches played so far this season.
Despite Liverpool's impressive start to the campaign, the Merseysiders are yet to resolve the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah who will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.
It is believed that negotiations are still ongoing and the Reds are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the three players soon.
Slot brought in only one player last summer and will look to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season as the 46-year-old eyes silverware in his debut season at Anfield. A host of players have been linked with a move to the club including Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki and Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram.
According to Calciomercato, Liverpool's interest in Thuram 'is real' however it remains to be seen if they will make an official offer for him. The France international has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 15 matches for the Nerazzurri as they sit near the top of the Serie A.
Thuram, who joined Inter on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after four years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Moenchengladbach has banged in 23 goals and registered 19 assists in 61 appearances.
The 27-year-old has helped the club win the Serie A title and Supercoppa Italia during his time at the San Siro. He has four years left on his existing contract.
Despite this, the report claims Liverpool could tempt him to join them by offering an ‘important’ salary, more than his current wages of €6million per year.
Marcus Thuram has an €85million release clause in his contract and Calciomercato further stated Inter Milan ‘will certainly be influenced by the economic aspect’ hence they will be open to selling the forward if they receive a tempting offer.