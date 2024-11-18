Liverpool & Chelsea Bid €20million For Lyon Forward Rayan Cherki
According to a report, Liverpool and Chelsea have bid €20million for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.
Over recent days, the media have reported that the French club have run into financial difficulties and could face relegation from Ligue 1 if they are not able to improve the situation before the end of the season.
That means they could be forced to sell their star players, with Cherki on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
TuttoJuve reports that Liverpool and Chelsea have already made offers of €20million for the 21-year-old attacker, whilst Juventus are also interested in taking the player to Turin.
The France under-21 international has long been regarded as someone with huge potential and was linked with a move to Anfield just last summer, but that never materialised with Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Arne Slot currently has six forwards at his disposal after the signing of the Italian international, but there is uncertainty around the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract next summer.
Salah has started the season in great form, registering ten goals and ten assists in all competitions, and despite reports suggesting he and the club are keen to extend his deal, there are no signs of a breakthrough in negotiations.
During the last transfer window, Liverpool's strategy was described as 'opportunistic', and indications are that January will be more of the same. That could mean a move for Cherki is possible, but it is likely to mean at least one forward is moved on by the summer.